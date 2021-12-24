ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Cover picture for the articleTamara Brown sits down with Deatrich Wise to discuss...

FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Unfiltered#American Football
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills Week 16 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — Whoa baby is this a big one. Patriots-Bills, Sunday at Gillette, for the driver’s seat in the AFC East. The Patriots may have demoralized the Bills on their home field a few weeks ago, but they are still very much in the running for the AFC East. New England can take that off the table with a win on Sunday, and keep themselves in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the process. Will the Patriots make it a clean sweep over the Bills this season? Or will Buffalo exact some revenge and keep their...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Eagles’ future plans for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with answering one very important question this offseason — is Jalen Hurts good enough? While the quarterback has been inconsistent in his first full season as a starter, it sounds like he has earned the trust of many with the team. ESPN’s Adam...
NFL
FanSided

No, the Deshaun Watson-Browns trade rumors is not a Twitter joke

Sidelined Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could eventually be traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to Sports Illustrated NFL reporter. The legal issues surrounding the Deshaun Watson allegations have yet to be resolved, but one thing has become clear: there’s another NFL team who might be interested in trading for him.
NFL
FanSided

3 Baker Mayfield replacements Browns should already be targeting

If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
NFL
KCTV 5

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared to play; Kelce not playing on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hill was one of several Chiefs to be placed on the list this week. Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang...
NFL

