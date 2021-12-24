ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain moves in Friday night, so get your last-minute shopping done early

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
Merry Christmas Eve! Rain moves in tonight, so get your last-minute shopping done early if you want to avoid the wet weather. Rain will be hard to avoid tomorrow. Christmas Day will feature widespread rain.

The rain begins scattered tonight, but the gaps in the rainfall fill up quickly by tomorrow morning. The rain could be heavy at times. The rain will clear out through Christmas evening.

Temperatures are unusually warm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs rise into the mid-50s today and into the upper 50s tomorrow.

Don’t bring back out the shorts just yet. A cold front knocks our highs back into the 40s Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the holiday forecast.

