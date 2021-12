Traveling during the holidays can feel extra stressful. According to Travel Daily News, about 63% of adult Americans plan to do some traveling during the holiday season, which amounts to a 37% uptick from last year. This comes as the result of 43% of travellers feeling more comfortable to fly, drive, and interact with others than they did this time last year. With all of these bodies circulating around the country, you can guarantee that airport congestion comes with the territory — and if you plan to fly anytime in the next few weeks, expect your trip to and from any airport to feel that much more intense.

