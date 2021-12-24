ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms impacting travel and backcountry

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxfmF_0dVMQ6Bu00

The big winter storm hitting Utah is creating some travel problems and causing concern about avalanches in Utah's back country.

Here is a running list of developments on this Christmas Eve.

11:15 A.M.

10:35 A.M.

10:25 A.M.

9:55 A.M.

9:50 A.M.

9:30 A.M.

9:10 A.M.

8:50 A.M.

8:45 A.M.

8:40 A.M.

8:35 A.M.

8 A.M.

7:20 A.M.

7:00 A.M.

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

A winter storm warning for nearly half of Oregon this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for nearly half of Oregon and Washington from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday. We had a couple lightning strikes around Tillamook Friday night. Saturday presents another chance for thunderstorms along the coast. The kind of precipitation we get today will start mostly as rain for the valley, transition to a rain/snow mix and then snow by the evening.
OREGON STATE
NBC Bay Area

Winter Storm Shuts Down I-80 in Sierra, More Snow on Way

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind. A winter storm remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake...
COLFAX, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS Denver

Backcountry Skier Caught, Killed In Colorado Avalanche On Christmas Eve

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Avalanche officials in Colorado say a backcountry skier died after he was fully buried in an avalanche on Christmas Eve. They say it happened on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass. (credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center) “The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees,” stated the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on its website. They say a friend found the skier with a...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Backcountry#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Crashupdate#Udot Cottonwood Canyons#Udotcottonwoods#Lcc#Updsl Utahdot#Tractionlaw#Rideuta
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: High Wind Could Create Flight Delays On Sunday For Holiday Travelers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move into Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. As of this story being published the National Weather Service has not issued any wind alerts for the immediate Denver metro area on Sunday, but there is a High Wind Warning for a large part of south-central Colorado and several Wind Advisories on Colorado’s Western Slope (tan on the map below). RELATED: First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday For those planning to travel by land across Colorado, especially in the Rocky Mountains, the snow and wind will make for difficult to potentially impossible travel at times. There is also a threat for human and naturally-triggered avalanches on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. The timing for this really ramps up after sunrise and will last through the entire day. In fact we may see wind and blowing snow through the early morning hours on Monday before conditions begin to improve. Most all of...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

California mountains getting pounded by snowfall as storm system moves through state

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. A 70-mile (113-kilometer) stretch of interstate over the […]
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy