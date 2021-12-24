ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawai'i Bowl canceled after Hawai'i withdraws due to COVID

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZgwW_0dVMPet200
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Thursday evening the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl has been canceled after host team Hawai'i announced Thursday night it was withdrawing due to COVID-19 concerns -- in addition to injuries.

The Rainbow Warriors were scheduled to play the University of Memphis in Honolulu on Christmas Eve.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision," athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. "The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai'i. We are disappointed we can't compete on the football field."

Hawai'i is the second team to withdraw from a bowl game amid a COVID outbreak. Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl earlier this week because they have a COVID-depleted roster. The timing of the Aggies' cancelation allowed for the oversight committee to find a replacement, tabbing Rutgers to fill the spot to face Wake Forest in Florida on December 31.

With Hawai'i having to cancel so soon, the entire Hawai'i Bowl game has to be scrapped.

ESPN released a statement regarding the cancelation:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Gators WR Justin Shorter cleared to leave hospital

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter has been cleared to leave the hospital on Friday after having to be carted off the field during the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday, ESPN reported. In the fourth quarter of Thursday's game, Shorter jumped in the air to catch a pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni returns from COVID list in time for Week 16

Nick Sirianni will be back on the sideline for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 16 game against the New York Giants after getting cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday. Sirianni, 40, was placed on the COVID list Wednesday "after feeling symptomatic" and testing positive. Passing game coordinator Kevin...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
Local
Hawaii Health
Yardbarker

Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19

Texas A&M will not participate in the Gator Bowl because of a COVID outbreak within the team, SI.com first reported on Wednesday. The Aggies were slated to travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to face off against No. 17 Wake Forest and were planning to start practicing for that game on Dec. 26 following the Christmas holiday. SI reported via TexAgs that operations have actually been shut down since last Saturday because of the outbreak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

NBA teams hosting booster-shot events?

The NBA season may not be going on pause in light of the recent COVID-19 surge, but that doesn't mean the league isn't continuing to beef up its efforts to stop the spread -- and even going so far as to make sure more players are inoculated. The Athletic's Shams...
NBA
Yardbarker

Saints' Ian Book embracing 'unbelievable opportunity' to start vs. Dolphins

Ian Book's ascendance from buried on the depth chart to starter in a "Monday Night Football" game with playoff implications came out of nowhere. The New Orleans Saints already lost Jameis Winston for the year with a knee injury and had to dig deep through the roster after both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That left Book as the Saints' only option for a crucial Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Matlin
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator Bowl#Covid#American Football#Espn#The Easypost Hawai I Bowl#The Rainbow Warriors#The University Of Memphis#The Memphis Tigers#Texas A M#Aggies#Rutgers#Wake Forest#Espnpr
Yardbarker

Missouri QB Connor Bazelak enters trasfer portal

Missouri Tigers sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak is entering the college transfer portal, ESPN reported Thursday. Bazelak made the official announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning. The former SEC Co-Freshman of the Year was absent from Wednesday's Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Army with what the school said was a leg injury. The Dayton, Ohio native sustained a soft tissue injury against Vanderbilt earlier in the season. Army beat the Tigers 24-22.
MISSOURI STATE
Yardbarker

NFLPA president, Browns C JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter has been making headlines all week as he and the players union were at the forefront of postponing games last weekend instead of allowing the league to cancel them. Now, Tretter is making headlines as he enters the league's health and safety...
NFL
Yardbarker

Knicks' Kemba Walker becomes seventh player to record Christmas triple-double

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker continued his hot streak by becoming only the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas Day. Walker, 31, dropped 10 points with 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Knicks' 101-87 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was the third career triple-double for Walker and the first for any NBA player on Christmas since the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green recorded one in 2017.
NBA
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke clears protocol, expected to start for WFT Sunday

The 28-year-old signal-caller is expected back at practice on Thursday, ESPN said. Heinicke was one of 13 players, including backup QB Kyle Allen, and seven assistant coaches to miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was postponed due to the high number of positive cases. Even with Heinicke returning,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Yardbarker

Lions QB Jared Goff 'unlikely' to play vs Falcons on Sunday

Goff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has not tested out of protocol. He is reportedly only experiencing mild symptoms. "I'm feeling good. It's pretty much a mild cold. I'm feeling fine," Goff said in his weekly interview with 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. "I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game. Monday morning, I said, 'You know what? I might as well make sure this is good to go,' and sure enough, I was positive."
NFL
Yardbarker

NFLPA pushed for Week 15 postponements over forfeits

The NFL moved three games in Week 15, which caught many off-guard given the NFL's stated desire to try to avoid schedule disruptions due to COVID-19 in 2021. That included the possibility of forcing teams to forfeit if they could not field full squads due to the virus. It was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy