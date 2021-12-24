ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Cardinals

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury report of the week on Thursday with designations ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The Colts had two players ruled out with a trio sitting on the reserve/COVID-19 list while the Cardinals ruled out one player with three others listed as questionable. They, too, have some COVID-19 issues.

Here’s a quick look at the players with injury designations in Week 16:

AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Colts' COVID list

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Though unlikely to play, these Colts are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a chance to play if they are vaccinated and test negative before the game on Saturday night.

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • DE Kemoko Turay
  • RG Mark Glowinski
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Arizona Republic

Cardinals' COVID list

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

