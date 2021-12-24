3 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury report of the week on Thursday with designations ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
The Colts had two players ruled out with a trio sitting on the reserve/COVID-19 list while the Cardinals ruled out one player with three others listed as questionable. They, too, have some COVID-19 issues.
Here’s a quick look at the players with injury designations in Week 16:
Colts' COVID list
Though unlikely to play, these Colts are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a chance to play if they are vaccinated and test negative before the game on Saturday night.
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- DE Kemoko Turay
- RG Mark Glowinski
