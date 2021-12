It’s been 25 years since this oh-so-simple yet blood-chilling line was posed over the phone to the blonde-bobbed Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore: Firestarter 1984) in the original Scream, which was released to the world on December 20, 1996. Casey, who just wanted to enjoy some Jiffy Pop while her parents were away, was the first brutally-murdered victim of Ghostface, the white-mask-sporting psycho who, in 2021, continues to be a fan favorite among some of the top horror movie slashers. As the original Scream, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, celebrates its quarter-century anniversary, PopHorror takes a look at what makes it such a staple in the genre.

