Governor McKee will fine businesses $500 who do not comply with his mask mandates

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 1 day ago
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, who at one time was a champion of small business, will now fine businesses who do not comply with his mask mandate.

On Thursday, McKee signed an executive order to penalize up to $500 any bars, restaurant, gyms, churches, etc who fail to enforce the mask and proof of vaccination mandates..

Masking will be required of employees and patrons inside venues with a capacity of 250 or more regardless of vaccination status.

This will apply to all recreation and entertainment establishments, all historical and cultural establishments, all religious and faith-based organizations, and all retail or service businesses conducting operations in indoor venues.

Indoor venues with a capacity of fewer than 250 persons (including retail, restaurants, venues of assembly, and entertainment establishments) will be required to mask or show proof of vaccination of employees and patrons.

Establishments can adopt either:

  • An across the board indoor masking requirement,
  • An across the board vaccination requirement,
  • Or allow individuals to either be masked or show proof or vaccination.

This applies to recreation and entertainment establishments, historical and cultural establishments, religious and faith-based organizations, and retail or service businesses conducting operations in indoor venues.

Governor McKee also announced that the State will distribute 100,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test over the next two weeks but his Department of Health won’t tell anyone where they actually are and who received them.

