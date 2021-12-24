ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors release troubling drawings by the Oxford shooting suspect, featuring guns and bullets, made on a math worksheet hours before the attack

By Thomas Colson
 1 day ago
Ethan Crumbley, center, appears on a video arraignment in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Paul Sancya/Associated Press
  • Prosecutors shared drawings made by Ethan Crumbley hours before the Oxford High School shooting.
  • Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the shooting.
  • The drawings show a gun, a bullet, and a bleeding person, and the words "blood everywhere."

Oakland County prosecutors released troubling drawings made by Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with carrying out the Oxford High School shooting, on what appeared to be a math test review hours before the deadly attack took place.

  • Some readers may find the images below disturbing.

The drawings were shared in a court brief ahead of a January bond hearing for his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were also charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the attack. They are accused of buying the gun used in the shooting.

The filing, which was published by Fox News 2, included two versions of the same drawing which resulted in Ethan Crumbley's being summoned to his high school guidance counselor's office on November 30, the day the shooting took place.

The first version of the drawing was photographed by a teacher who alerted a counselor to its troubling content, prosecutors said. It appeared to be a math review sheet that contains a drawing of a gun, a bullet, and a person bleeding.

First version of drawings made by Ethan Crumbley. Court documents via Fox News

Handwritten notes on the page included one which said "Blood everywhere" and another which said "The thoughts won't stop, help me."

A second version of the drawing, which can be seen below, was how it appeared when it was presented in the counselor's office, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in that version, Crumbley had modified the worksheet by scribbling over the gun, bullet, and bleeding person, as well as the phrases appearing to reference violence.

He wrote new phrases including "OHS [Oxford High School] rocks!" and "harmless act," prosecutors said.

Second version of drawings made by Ethan Crumbley. Court documents via Fox News

The filing comes ahead of a January 7, 2022, bond hearing for Crumbley's parents, who are both currently being held on $500,000 bonds. Their lawyers requested a lower bond on Wednesday, Fox News 2 reported.

The brief filed by prosecutors Thursday claimed that both parents knew their son was depressed, was fascinated by guns, had been researching ammunition at school, and was seen watching violent videos of school shootings on the morning of the attack.

They recommended that the bond not be lowered and said the parents remained a flight risk.

They said their son was "sadder than usual" after his only friend moved and the family dog died.

"Instead of paying attention to their son and getting him help, they bought him a gun," the filing said.

