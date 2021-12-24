ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Take-up of extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine slows ahead of Christmas

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Take-up of booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine has slowed in the run-up to Christmas, though figures are still well above levels seen earlier in December, new data shows.

A total of 605,561 extra doses of vaccine were recorded in the UK on Thursday – the lowest daily figure since December 13.

It is the second day in a row the number has fallen, after hitting a record high of 968,665 on Tuesday.

The total continues to be comfortably above the daily figures for earlier in the month, however.

Between December 1 and 10 the number never topped 500,000.

Nearly 32.3 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with more than 5.9 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 61% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

The slowdown in jabs might reflect the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Separate data published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated that 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, or around one in 35 people – the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

The start of the Christmas holidays may also be having an impact on vaccine take-up, with people busy with festive plans or away from their local area having travelled to stay with family and friends.

NHS England has said booster doses will be continue to be delivered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with around 200,000 appointments for an extra dose still available across the country over the festive period.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “The best gift you can give your loved ones this Christmas is to get vaccinated, and with many sites continuing to deliver vaccines over the festive period it has never been easier to get your first, second or booster jab – so please come forward as soon as you can and get protected against coronavirus this winter.”

The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Serious threat’ to UK remains despite promising Omicron data, says Jenny Harries

Omicron still poses a “serious threat” to the UK despite a “glimmer of hope” in research showing people contracting the virus are less likely to need hospital care, Dr Jenny Harries has said.The remarks from the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follow her stark warning last week that the variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”. In findings published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that someone with Omicron was between 31 and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E, and 50 per cent less likely to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
WZZM 13

UPS delivers 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

One year after the first vaccine was delivered, the UPS has announced that 1 billion vaccine doses have now been delivered around the world. The announcement came Tuesday morning, touting the service's tracking technology and global network. “UPSers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19, delivering equitable access to...
INDUSTRY
clevelandclinic.org

COVID-19 Cases Are Up But Vaccines Work – If We Take Them

One year ago today, Cleveland Clinic administered its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It was given to a nurse who takes care of hospitalized patients. Since that time, Cleveland Clinic has administered more than 350,000 doses of vaccine in Northeast Ohio alone. While many hospitals today are full of patients...
CLEVELAND, OH
CNET

COVID-19 booster shots: What we know today about a 4th vaccine dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Is it time to redefine what fully vaccinated means against COVID-19 infection? With preliminary results suggesting that two vaccine shots may not be enough to protect against the omicron variant, some medical experts are suggesting we may soon want to consider three shots as the baseline to be considered fully vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

People still struggling to get hands on lateral flow tests two days before Christmas

People are still struggling to get their hands on lateral flow test kits in some areas just two days before Christmas.There has been a surge in demand after experts urged people to use a rapid test in the final few hours before meeting up with loved ones over the festive period as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the UK.Anyone who has come into close contact with a positive Covid case in England must also test daily for seven days to avoid self-isolation, while the isolation period for those infected with the disease has been cut to seven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
