Business Secretary to hold ’emergency’ meetings with energy sector executives

By Meg Hill
The Independent
 1 day ago

The Government will reportedly hold “emergency” meetings with energy industry bosses to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with chief executives of major suppliers on Monday, according to The Times, which reports the bosses are likely to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Energy Secretary, has already been talking to chief executives individually.

Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.

Since 2019, energy suppliers in the UK have been subject to a price cap put in place by Ofgem limiting the amount they can charge customers. With the rising prices, many say they were paying more for gas than they could charge.

The cap is moved twice a year based on the price of energy and is due to next be changed in April.

The regulator is already consulting on a series of proposals which would mean the biggest overhaul of the price cap since it was launched if implemented next year.

The suggestions could include forcing customers to stick with their energy supplier for six months if they are on a price-cap tariff.

Investec believes the price cap might be hiked to

This could add extra burdens to households, who might already be looking at a more than 50% increase in their bills from April.

Investment bank Investec believes that the price cap might be hiked from its current level of £1,277 – already a record – to £1,995.

It could be what is needed to keep the UK’s remaining energy suppliers in business.

Since the start of September more than two dozen companies have gone bust after being hit by a runaway gas price.

Many of those remaining will be forced to sell gas at a loss because of the price cap, at least until it changes in April.

The Independent

Households to pay £100m more for energy over Christmas and New Year – Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said energy bills will be the “worst possible gift” this Christmas as the party found households will pay £100 million more this year.Analysis by the party claims that in the seven days between Christmas Day and New Year, bills will rise by £104,141,465.75 compared with the same period in 2020.And they said because of the rise in the energy price cap, families will end up paying an extra £195 each over the year.Sir Ed said: “The Christmas period is already set to be tough but this is the worst possible gift from the...
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
The Independent

Energy crisis: what can government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises. Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households...
rigzone.com

Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global

Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Finland and Singapore. Record-high power and gas prices have crippled energy suppliers worldwide, leaving some running at a loss and causing many to collapse altogether. Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands,...
The Independent

Suppliers demand urgent action to halt energy crisis as household bills face 50 per cent rise

Energy suppliers have demanded urgent intervention from the government to protect households from the spiralling cost of gas and electricity amid a national crisis that is expected to see bills jump by more than 50 per cent next year.The boss of E.On called for the government to adopt “radical” measures to cut customers’ bills, including shouldering some of the cost of rising energy prices using general taxation.Energy-intensive businesses said they may soon have to shut down production, while the UK ceramics industry warned that gas may not be physically available over the winter.The plea for help came as wholesale energy...
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
The Independent

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world,...
The Independent

Sharks in the Thames and renewable energy records: Ten positive environment stories from 2021

From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy,  the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...
BBC

Energy bills to soar 50% unless government intervenes, industry warns

Energy bills will soar another 50% next year unless the government intervenes, the industry has warned. Supplier EDF said the situation was "critical" as customers, already seeing record bills, are hit with more rises due to surging wholesale gas prices. Emma Pinchbeck, head of trade body Energy UK, said rising...
The Independent

