ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden plans to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04497x_0dVMOmcx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484Tcw_0dVMOmcx00
Stefano Agosto, of Culver City, meeting his sister Caterina Agosto, of Italy, at Los Angeles International Airport on December 22. A big jump in LA County Omicron cases heightens alarm about the unvaccinated.

Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • The White House plans to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries on December 31.
  • All international travelers must still test negative within a day of departure.
  • The Omicron coronavirus variant has swept through the US.

President Joe Biden plans to lift the travel restrictions his administration imposed on countries in southern Africa on December 31, the White House announced on Friday.

In late November, Biden set restrictions on travel from eight countries — South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, and Namibia — over fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant. South Africa first reported the variant to the World Health Organization on November 24.

The Omicron variant has since swept through the US. It now accounts for more than 73% of coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Biden is set to lift the restrictions on December 31 at 12:01 a.m. The policy was first announced through a tweet from Kevin Munoz, a White House spokesperson.

"The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," Munoz tweeted.

The travel restrictions didn't affect US citizens or permanent residents, who only had to test negative for the virus before returning to the US.

Since December 6, CDC policy required that all international travelers must test negative within a day of departure regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers are also required to wear masks on planes and in airports.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
U.S. POLITICS
eturbonews.com

US lifts travel ban on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi

US travel ban that effectively banned almost all non-U.S. citizens, who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, was heavily criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and southern African leaders as ineffective and severely damaging to local economies. The White House announced...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
washdiplomat.com

South Africa’s envoy, N.C. Mfeketo: Travel ban ‘doesn’t make any sense’

The ongoing pandemic has defined Nomaindiya Cathleen Mfeketo’s nearly two years as South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, literally from day one. The longtime politician—the first black woman to win election as mayor of her native Cape Town—departed for Washington on March 12, 2020. The next day, South Africa went into an extended lockdown as countries worldwide confronted the frightening new contagion.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#African Countries#Us Citizens#Southern Africa#Los Angeles Times#The White House#Omicron#Esp#Cdc
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
eturbonews.com

Israel announces new US travel ban

Israel cites efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, adds the United States to its ‘red list’ of countries, making America off-limits to Israeli travelers. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement today, announcing that the United...
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

Israel Adds US, Canada to List of Countries Banned for Travel

Israel has expanded its list of “red” countries to include the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday. In a telephone vote, the Cabinet accepted the Health Ministry’s recommendation to add the...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries’ red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Business Insider

339K+
Followers
22K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy