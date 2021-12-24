ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

96 PG&E customers without power into Friday morning

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 1 day ago
UPDATE - Power has been restored.
96 PG&E customers in Nipomo were left in the dark overnight after losing power at about 8:37 p.m.

Initially, crews estimated power would be back in the area at 3 a.m., but the outage lasted through the morning.

The affected area included a swath of Nipomo on both sides of Hwy 101, near Thompson Ave. and Los Berros Rd.

On Friday morning, crews adjusted the estimate, saying that they expect power to return by about 8 a.m.

Crews believe the outage was caused by equipment failure.

