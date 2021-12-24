Tri-Rail train hits, kills driver in Boca Raton; vehicle drove through lowered crossing gate

BOCA RATON — One person died Thursday afternoon after a Tri-Rail train hit their vehicle, according to Boca Raton police.

The collision happened at about 4:20 p.m. when a northbound train hit a 2009 Honda Pilot traveling west on the 1900 block of Southwest 18th Street, just south of Palmetto Park Road and west of Interstate 95.

The person who was killed was the Honda's driver and its only occupant. As of Friday morning, Boca Raton police had not released the person's gender or age or whether they lived nearby.

Investigators believe the vehicle continued driving through the lowered railroad crossing gates and into the path of the northbound train. Its passengers reported a delay of three to four hours.

The crash did not affect southbound trains.

Passengers traveling for holidays report delays

The fatal crash delayed train traffic for several hours, and passengers reported being aware of the nature of the incident.

Christopher Johnson, 31, who flew to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Denver, was traveling on Tri-Rail to visit family for Christmas in West Palm Beach.

He was scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but Tri-Rail security officers told passengers at the airport there was a delay due to a crash on the tracks.

Johnson said security told passengers there was a "potential fatality" in the incident.

His train traveled from the airport to Deerfield Beach, where passengers were asked to disembark and take shuttles to the Boca Raton station, 6 miles north of the crash site.

Johnson told The Palm Beach Post he arrived in West Palm Beach at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a total delay of four hours.

While Boca Raton police have not specified why the vehicle was on the tracks, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists can observe the following safety tips for railroad crossings:

Remember the train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.

Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.

Never drive around lowered gates. It's illegal and potentially deadly.

While waiting for a train to pass at a multiple-track crossing, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping.

Remember that it isn't safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

