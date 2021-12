A policy enacted last month that made it optional to mask indoors at Nazareth Area School District facilities didn’t last long. The district abandoned it this week in favor of a return to mandatory masking at the high school, a move that illustrates how rapidly COVID is once again spreading in the Lehigh Valley and statewide as the more contagious Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Nazareth Area wasn’t the only local institution changing course to mitigate the spread in the days ahead of Christmas on Saturday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO