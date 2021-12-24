ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary bluegrass banjo player J.D. Crowe has died, reports say. A Lexington native, Crowe began his bluegrass career in the 1950s with...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 4

Tammy Moore
1d ago

He was a very nice and giving man. He donated autographed CDs for my grandson's fund raiser. You will be missed Mr. Crowe! Prayers for all his loved ones.... family, friends, and fans

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banjo#New South#Wkyt#Bluegrass Today#Kynewsmakers
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy