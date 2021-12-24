Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary bluegrass banjo player J.D. Crowe has died, reports say. A Lexington native, Crowe began his bluegrass career in the 1950s with...www.wkyt.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary bluegrass banjo player J.D. Crowe has died, reports say. A Lexington native, Crowe began his bluegrass career in the 1950s with...www.wkyt.com
He was a very nice and giving man. He donated autographed CDs for my grandson's fund raiser. You will be missed Mr. Crowe! Prayers for all his loved ones.... family, friends, and fans
Comments / 4