LingoAce announced it has raised $160 million in new funding this year. These are the details. LingoAce — a Singapore-based global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform — announced it has raised $160 million in new funding this year. Recently, the company closed on a $105 million in Series C funding round, led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from Owl Ventures, Shunwei Capital, and SWC Global. And this comes less than a year after a previously undisclosed $55 million Series B round, led by Tiger Global and Owl Ventures. With the new funding round, LingoAce has raised $180 million in total funding to date.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO