For all our moaning, the Road & Track staff has it good. Rarely does a new performance car hit dealer lots before we've given it a go and rarely do we go three months without a rented race track. Few of them really steal our hearts, though, which is why we try to dedicate a lot of words, time, money, and miles to stuff from the greatest hits collection. So whether they were offered by manufacturers, loaned by kind privateers, or purchased on our own behalf, these are the cars we drove this year that occupy our daydreams.

