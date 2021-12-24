ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Dedicated Servant’: Baltimore Ravens Salute Slain Police Officer Keona Holley

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are honoring Keona Holley, a city police officer who died Thursday after she was removed from life support one week after being shot in the line of duty.

“With deepest condolences and respect, we salute Keona Holley — a dedicated servant who inspired and protected the community she dearly loved,” the team said in a message posted Friday on the franchise’s Twitter account.

Holley, 39, had been on life support in the hospital for the past week after she was shot in a Dec. 16 ambush in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood .

“From her time helping others as a nurse’s assistant, to her past several years valiantly serving as a member of the Baltimore City police department, Officer Holley always felt it was her duty to assist those in need,” the statement said.

The franchise said it is offering its full support to the mother of four’s family.

“May she rest in peace, and may her positive impact and spirit forever resonate in our community,” the franchise said.

Chuck Lucas
1d ago

bet there's no statue are paintings of her around Baltimore because she is a responsible person who was serving Baltimore for law an order

Man Shot, Killed Saturday In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE, MD
Police Link Remains Found In Maryland To Missing Woman

MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Police Shoot Man Who Shot At Them During ‘Behavioral Crisis’

BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Officer Keona Holley Dies A Week After Ambush Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD
Hogan Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE, MD
Clinton Man Shot, Killed On Christmas Eve In Front Of His Family

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
No One Hurt In Christmas Eve House Fire In Loch Raven, Baltimore Firefighters Say

BALTIMORE, MD
Colleagues, Friends Of Officer Keona Holley Hold Vigil At Site Of Ambush Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD
Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

MARYLAND STATE
Pro-Police Group Holds Prayer Vigil For Recovery Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firebug Grinch Burned Hagerstown Cemetery Wreaths On Christmas Eve, Police Say

HAGERSTOWN, MD
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Two ATM Thefts, One Successful, Reported On Loch Raven Boulevard

BALTIMORE, MD
17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD
ATM Stolen In Smash And Grab At Pikesville 7-Eleven, Police Say

PIKESVILLE, MD
‘It Was Like A Horror Movie’: Pikesville Child Bitten By Raccoon

PIKESVILLE, MD
Attorney, Nonprofit Save 20 Annapolis Families From Holiday Evictions

ANNAPOLIS, MD
Mimi DiPietro Family Skating Center Reopening in Patterson Park

BALTIMORE, MD
COVID-19 Tests Scarce As Maryland Adds Nearly 7,000 New Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 6,869 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, breaking the state’s record for a single-day increase for the second time this week. The state also added 40 hospitalizations, bringing the total number of patients to 1,505. That threshold means all hospitals must maximize bed capacity, scale back non-emergency procedures and transfer some patients to alternate care sites to make room for those sick with COVID-19. “It seems to be spreading really quickly,” Annapolis resident Moira Cyphers told WJZ. As the state sees rising hospitalizations and infections, Marylanders are scrambling in search of at-home test kits, which have become increasingly tough...
Baltimore County Library Discontinues In-Person Programs, Events Due To COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — All in-person programs and events at Baltimore County Public Libraries will be suspended, effective Monday, until further notice due to the COVID-19 surge, Baltimore County officials said Thursday. Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual, library officials said.  The online schedule will be updated. Hours at the branches, with the exception of the holidays, will remain the same. The library is also out of its allotment of COVID-19 test kits for distribution.   Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual—please bear with us as the...
Scott Suspends Baltimore Parks & Recreation Programs, Hints At Vaccine Passport Amid COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced that he’s suspending all programs run by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks through the end of January, one of several steps he said the city is taking to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. Standing alongside local health care leaders, the mayor also said the city is also considering other safety measures, including the possibility of having certain city employees work from home and the potential for a vaccine passport program. “We are experiencing high community transmission,” the mayor said. “We have to do everything in our power, not just as the...
