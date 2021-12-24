ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

By WKRC Staff
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread....

kfdm.com

