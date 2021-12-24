Those Stupid Socks You Open on Christmas Day | The Varsity Club Podcast

If the holiday season is a basketball game, we’re deep into crunch time. We’re in buzzer-beater territory, in fact. So what’s it gonna be? A game winner or an airball?. If you’re looking to be the hero, know that today is your last day to score some Nike presents guaranteed to arrive on (or before) Christmas. The athletic giant’s two-day shipping is still in effect, which means any orders placed on 12/22 will still arrive in time to make someone’s day. Sure, it will cost you — $5 for Nike members and $15 for non-members — but really, can you put a price on a present-induced smile? If you live near a Nike location, you also have the option of free in-person pickup.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO