NFL

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey pays off $51,000 in layaways for military families

By Jeff Reeves
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey paid off 185 active layaways for military families in North and South Carolina.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service said McCaffrey delivered the news via video to the families from Fort Bragg and Fort Jackson and Charleston, Seymour Johnson, and Shaw Air Force bases.

“Warfighters and their families in the Carolinas make enormous sacrifices to serve this Nation, and they are more than deserving of this early holiday gift,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Their holiday spirits are sure to shine even brighter with this surprise.”

McCaffrey paid off the balances, which totaled $51,000, through the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.

