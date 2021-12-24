ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

North Country Weekend Calendar: Happy holidays, North Country

By Jay Petrequin
 1 day ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Chances are, you’ve got some stuff going on this weekend, but there could be room for one more thing. Christmas Day is Saturday, Dec. 25, and the village of Lake George has lights on for the holidays. It’s also opening day Friday at West Mountain , for anyone who wants to get in some skiing, snowboarding or tubing. Maybe Santa Claus has a new set of skis on the way!

The holiday weekend isn’t all sunshine and white snow , unfortunately. Temperatures hang in the 30s through the weekend, with a wintery mix leading to rain on Christmas Day as the temperature sneaks up above freezing. Bundle up, though; it’ll be back down into the 20s by night.

Santa Claus pays early visit to Glens Falls nursing home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJR5s_0dVMKUpb00
North Country Weekend Calendar for Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

  • What: Christmas light display lit up at night in Shepard Park and downtown Lake George. Over 20 displays lit up every night through the holiday season.
  • When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26, and until end of December
  • Where: Shepard Park and Canada Street, Lake George

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Docksider

  • What: Christmas Eve reservations at The Docksider restaurant on Glen Lake.
  • When: Friday, Dec. 24
  • Where: The Docksider, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George
DEC: Remember to leave no trace in the Adirondacks this winter

Opening Weekend at West Mountain

  • What: Ski, snowboard and snow tubing season begins at West Mountain’s slopes . Season passes and special breakfast and lunch packages are available for purchase. This year, the mountain’s new offerings include an expanded bunny slope and tubing area.
  • When: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
  • Where: 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Gingerbread Man Crafts at World Awareness Children’s Museum

  • What: Christmas Eve kids crafts making gingerbread men at the World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with $5 museum admission.
  • When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24
  • Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum
New Year’s Eve events in the Capital Region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dZH4_0dVMKUpb00
North Country Weekend Calendar for Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

  • What: Christmas light display lit up at night in Shepard Park and downtown Lake George. Over 20 displays lit up every night through the holiday season.
  • When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26, and until end of December
  • Where: Shepard Park and Canada Street, Lake George

Opening Weekend at West Mountain

  • What: Ski, snowboard and snow tubing season begins at West Mountain’s slopes . Season passes and special breakfast and lunch packages are available for purchase. This year, the mountain’s new offerings include an expanded bunny slope and tubing area.
  • When: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
  • Where: 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
Lake George Winterfest set to start the Monday after Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Gpvt_0dVMKUpb00
North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 26

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

  • What: Christmas light display lit up at night in Shepard Park and downtown Lake George. Over 20 displays lit up every night through the holiday season.
  • When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26, and until end of December
  • Where: Shepard Park and Canada Street, Lake George

Opening Weekend at West Mountain

  • What: Ski, snowboard and snow tubing season begins at West Mountain’s slopes . Season passes and special breakfast and lunch packages are available for purchase. This year, the mountain’s new offerings include an expanded bunny slope and tubing area.
  • When: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
  • Where: 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
Rexford carriage company delivers memories that last a lifetime

Day-after-Christmas brunch at The Lagoon

  • What: Post-Christmas brunch menu featuring avocado toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, crab cake eggs benedict, French toast sticks, chicken and waffles, croissantwiches, southwest breakfast wraps and a classic breakfast option, as well as a Bloody Mary bar. Live music by Pat Decker.
  • When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
  • Where: The Lagoon, 204 Canada St., Lake George
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: Remember to leave no trace in the Adirondacks this winter

As the Adirondacks and other New York State wildernesses enter winter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sent out a reminder of how to keep nature safe when hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and sledding this season. The DEC has a set of "Leave No Trace" rules that include tips on taking care of waste, choosing carefully when selecting a camping spot, and making sure to not negatively impact anyone else's outdoor experience.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Year’s Eve events in the Capital Region

One of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the Capital Region- Saratoga First Night- was canceled again this year. The event draws hundreds of people every year, culminating with fireworks to bring in the new year but organizers cited COVID and lack of funding for the reasons it was canceled.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

