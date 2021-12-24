North Country Weekend Calendar: Happy holidays, North Country

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Chances are, you’ve got some stuff going on this weekend, but there could be room for one more thing. Christmas Day is Saturday, Dec. 25, and the village of Lake George has lights on for the holidays. It’s also opening day Friday at West Mountain , for anyone who wants to get in some skiing, snowboarding or tubing. Maybe Santa Claus has a new set of skis on the way!

The holiday weekend isn’t all sunshine and white snow , unfortunately. Temperatures hang in the 30s through the weekend, with a wintery mix leading to rain on Christmas Day as the temperature sneaks up above freezing. Bundle up, though; it’ll be back down into the 20s by night.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

What: Christmas light display lit up at night in Shepard Park and downtown Lake George. Over 20 displays lit up every night through the holiday season.

Christmas light display lit up at night in Shepard Park and downtown Lake George. Over 20 displays lit up every night through the holiday season. When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26, and until end of December

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 24-26, and until end of December Where: Shepard Park and Canada Street, Lake George

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Docksider

What: Christmas Eve reservations at The Docksider restaurant on Glen Lake.

Christmas Eve reservations at The Docksider restaurant on Glen Lake. When: Friday, Dec. 24

Friday, Dec. 24 Where: The Docksider, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George

Opening Weekend at West Mountain

What: Ski, snowboard and snow tubing season begins at West Mountain’s slopes . Season passes and special breakfast and lunch packages are available for purchase. This year, the mountain’s new offerings include an expanded bunny slope and tubing area.

Ski, snowboard and snow tubing season begins at West Mountain’s slopes . Season passes and special breakfast and lunch packages are available for purchase. This year, the mountain’s new offerings include an expanded bunny slope and tubing area. When: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 Where: 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Gingerbread Man Crafts at World Awareness Children’s Museum

What: Christmas Eve kids crafts making gingerbread men at the World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with $5 museum admission.

Christmas Eve kids crafts making gingerbread men at the World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with $5 museum admission. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24

10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum

North Country Weekend Calendar for Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 26

Day-after-Christmas brunch at The Lagoon

What: Post-Christmas brunch menu featuring avocado toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, crab cake eggs benedict, French toast sticks, chicken and waffles, croissantwiches, southwest breakfast wraps and a classic breakfast option, as well as a Bloody Mary bar. Live music by Pat Decker.

Post-Christmas brunch menu featuring avocado toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, crab cake eggs benedict, French toast sticks, chicken and waffles, croissantwiches, southwest breakfast wraps and a classic breakfast option, as well as a Bloody Mary bar. Live music by Pat Decker. When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 Where: The Lagoon, 204 Canada St., Lake George

