Wyoming State

Jan 7 Chamber Luncheon, Wyoming’s Energy Future

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 1 day ago
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, January 7. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel...

The Cheyenne Post

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 24th

Merry Christmas! This is a special time of year where we have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. I love to watch the movie White Christmas with my family, wrap presents, and enjoy the season. We know all the words and sing along with the songs. I hope everyone has a blessed holiday season and has the chance to be with loved ones.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Support for Caregivers Important and Available in Wyoming

Because being a caregiver for loved ones who need help can be emotionally, physically and financially exhausting at the same time it is also rewarding and important, support is available for many Wyoming caregivers through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “Caregivers are often acting out of love,” said Jeanne...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Unveils ARPA Proposals to Support a Thriving Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon today unveiled his proposals for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. In a letter to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, the Governor recommends dedicating just under $500 million in funds to a range of programs and investments. Wyoming will receive more than $1 billion directly from ARPA. The Governor recommended the additional funds be set aside for savings or utilized for future ideas.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Arts Alliance Hires Andrew Schneider

The Wyoming Arts Alliance (WyAA), a member-supported statewide arts advocacy nonprofit, has hired Andrew Schneider as director of operations to lead the organization through a period of growth and transformation, the organization announced today. "I am excited to work with Andrew in his new capacity as the full-time staff member...
ADVOCACY
The Cheyenne Post

New Medical Legal Partnership Attorney Helps Laramie County Residents in Need of Emergency Rental Assistance

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s population health division has recently hired a medical legal partnership attorney who can help Laramie County residents facing housing instability. “My role is to help individuals who qualify for emergency rental assistance and associated funding stabilize themselves financially,” said Hope Mead, the Wyoming Institute of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Faster Internet Coming to Cheyenne

New, high-speed internet service is coming to Cheyenne. Bluepeak is laying fiber lines in the Sun Valley neighborhood and plans to offer its service throughout the city. Bluepeak representative Aubrie Matthews said their service will be faster and cheaper than Spectrum. “We’re talking about anything from $39 up to $129,...
INTERNET
The Cheyenne Post

Where's the Snow? Rockies Winter Starts with a Whimper

DENVER (AP) - Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow.
DENVER, CO
The Cheyenne Post

Governor’s Legal Action Leads to Pause in Federal Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers

Governor Mark Gordon welcomed a preliminary injunction issued today by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri that halts implementation and enforcement of a rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that would impose a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. Governor Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill entered Wyoming in this lawsuit, challenging the federal mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Cheyenne Post

State Health Improvement Plan Moves to Strategy Selection

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting state residents to participate in the next stage of preparing an overall state health improvement plan for Wyoming. WDH, together with the State Health Improvement Plan Steering Committee organized by the department, chose behavioral health, access to healthcare and unintentional injury as priorities following an earlier effort to evaluate health-related issues in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

