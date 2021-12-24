ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis fire crews battle blaze at apartment building near Crosstown

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7iS0_0dVMKNtk00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters battled a fire at a vacant apartment building near Crosstown Friday morning.

The blaze happened at an apartment building at Cleveland Street and Peach Avenue.

MFD said the call about the fire came in at 8:36 a.m.

Nineteen pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 48 emergency response personnel responded to the call.

The blaze was brought under control at 9:08 a.m.

No one was injured.

According to fire investigators, the building did not have a working smoke alarm.

The structure sustained smoke, fire and water damage estimated at $433,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Investigators said a grill was left unattended on the second-floor balcony.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Abducted 3-year-old returned home in time for Christmas, police say

ATLANTA — More than six weeks after family members reported the abduction of 3-year-old Harmony Hill, the family this week celebrated her return in time for Christmas, according to WSB-TV. Police said Harmony’s father, who does not have custody of her, took her on Nov. 8, prompting authorities to get an interference custody warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Nickien Collins after finding him and Harmony in Mississippi, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy