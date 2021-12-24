Memphis fire crews battle blaze at apartment building near Crosstown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters battled a fire at a vacant apartment building near Crosstown Friday morning.
The blaze happened at an apartment building at Cleveland Street and Peach Avenue.
MFD said the call about the fire came in at 8:36 a.m.
Nineteen pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 48 emergency response personnel responded to the call.
The blaze was brought under control at 9:08 a.m.
No one was injured.
According to fire investigators, the building did not have a working smoke alarm.
The structure sustained smoke, fire and water damage estimated at $433,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Investigators said a grill was left unattended on the second-floor balcony.
