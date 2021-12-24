ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Work on Blue Jay Way is included on the Public Works list for 2021

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago

Work on Blue Jay Way was a key road project in 2021 near the new Junction City High School. That's the one mile stretch of roadway...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

New interchange is slated for Geary County

There will be a new interchange at I-70 and Taylor Road in Geary County. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said the details on the timing of the project are not yet known. "But the fact that we have been selected to be in the IKE program for the upgraded interchange is very exciting."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley has announced the holiday hours of operation for gates to the post.

Henry, Ogden, Trooper and Four Corners access control points will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the holidays. Grant and Parker gates will be closed Dec. 23 – 26 and Dec. 30 – Jan. 2. The commercial traffic gate at 12th street will be closed Dec. 24 – 26 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 2. When the 12th street access control point is closed, commercial traffic will use the Henry gate.
POLITICS
JC Post

Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information

TOPEKA —The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, according to a social media report on Friday from the agency. KDEM is also collecting damage assessments for utilities, roads, and public-owned...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
Junction City, KS
Government
Junction City, KS
Traffic
JC Post

Optimist Club receives update on public works

At the December 22 Celebration of Optimist Gathering, Red Dunham was recognized for being a member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club for 53 years. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club was first organized 60 years ago in 1961. Ray Ibarra, Director of Public Works for the City of Junction City...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Dates are set for the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat

January 13 and 14 are the dates for the 2022 Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat at the Manhattan Conference Center. Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce will gather for the annual event. Topics such entrepreneurship, talent, innovation and regional economic development will be discussed. There will also be community updates, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Boil water order is rescinded

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water order for the city of Junction city. The water is safe to drink and use. He thanked the public for their patience during this time. Emergency Manager Garry Berges also announced that the boil water order has been rescinded for Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District One.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Traffic Signals#City High#Sequencing#Uban Construction#Junction City Public
JC Post

City Commissioners will get a pay raise

Junction City Commissioners voted 3-1 this week to give themselves a pay raise. Their compensation will go to $700 per month with an extra $200 per month for the mayor. The previous salary had been $500 per month with an extra $200 for the mayor. Commissioner Ronna Larson cast the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Senior Center dining room will remain closed

Stacey Kyle with the Geary County Senior contacted JC Post Tuesday afternoon. The dining room at the Geary County Senior Center is closed until further notice. Only homebound meals will be going out. We will announce when we are able to safely reopen for in-house dining.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Jason Lankas is the new Junction City Fire Chief

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel has selected Jason Lankas to succeed Terry Johnson as Fire Chief. Upon Johnson's departure for a Fire Chief position in South Sioux City, Neb. Lankas had been named the Interim Chief. Dinkel stated, "In the past two months Chief Lankas has shown he has the ability and drive to lead the Fire Department. I am glad he has accepted moving into this role."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy