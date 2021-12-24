Work on Blue Jay Way is included on the Public Works list for 2021

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water order for the city of Junction city. The water is safe to drink and use. He thanked the public for their patience during this time. Emergency Manager Garry Berges also announced that the boil water order has been rescinded for Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District One.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO