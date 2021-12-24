Work on Blue Jay Way is included on the Public Works list for 2021
Work on Blue Jay Way was a key road project in 2021 near the new Junction City High School. That's the one mile stretch of roadway...jcpost.com
Work on Blue Jay Way was a key road project in 2021 near the new Junction City High School. That's the one mile stretch of roadway...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0