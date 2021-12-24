ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garrett obituary

By Christopher Nobbs
As the National Trust’s adviser on the conservation of musical instruments, Andrew Garrett transformed the care of the 1200 pieces in its collection

My friend Andrew Garrett, musical instrument maker, conservator and restorer, who has died aged 83, was one half of the Clayson & Garrett partnership and the National Trust’s adviser on the conservation of musical instruments.

Andrew, reading history, met Richard Clayson, reading English, at Oxford, where they built their first harpsichord in their last undergraduate year. Richard playing piano and organ did not have the same opportunities for music-making as Andrew, a violinist. Their musical taste was baroque, instrument hire was expensive – why not make their own harpsichord?

Andrew Garrett and his wife, Paddy, with one of his harpsichords

That first instrument created a stir in Oxford in 1962. The harpsichord-maker Michael Thomas invited them to work with him in his workshop and collection at Hurley Manor, near Maidenhead in Berkshire. The spartan lodging was a converted Thames barge and the cold endured in the severe winter of 1962-63 was long remembered. After this brief and idiosyncratic further education the pair were able to move to Richard’s home village of Lyminge, near Folkestone in Kent, to set up independently.

In 1969, after six years making harpsichords and clavichords to Thomas’s and their own ideas, assisted by the cabinetmaker Ted Burren, they changed direction, becoming pioneers in the UK of copying surviving historical instruments rather than reimagining a “modern” harpsichord.

Andrew and Richard’s long association with Alfred Deller’s Stour Music festival in Kent had introduced them to historically informed performance, especially in the Netherlands, where the harpsichordist and conductor Gustav Leonhardt was at the heart of the early music movement. Leonhardt was a significant influence, advising and encouraging them during their bold transition.

Similarly oriented players in Britain, such as Trevor Pinnock and Colin Tilney, commissioned instruments, and by the mid-70s Andrew and Richard were making harpsichords after Flemish, Italian and English originals. All were prized for their immaculate craftsmanship and refinement of adjustment. Andrew’s achievement in continuing the business after Richard’s tragically early death in 1987 was heroic. Both were active in hiring instruments and influential in establishing the use of historical temperaments in tuning.

From 1982 until 2016 Andrew was the National Trust’s adviser on the conservation of musical instruments. In this role he transformed both the care and state of knowledge of these holdings; more than 1200 instruments of vastly different kinds and conditions were surveyed and catalogued.

Adventures when touring and hiring, or the discovery in a granary of an 18th-century harpsichord untouched for 200 years, were points of departure for Andrew’s delightful way with a story. Never predictable, he will now often be the cause of affectionate anecdote in others. At a conservators’ day to introduce the work of the conservation experts to National Trust staff, Andrew opened his six-minute presentation with a picture of his beloved Citroën DS Safari to illustrate the dilemmas arising in the use and conservation of historic artefacts.

Andrew was born in Halifax, west Yorkshire, the son of Mona (nee Granby) and the Rev Robert Garrett. Before Lincoln College, Oxford, he attended Lancing college, West Sussex, on a music scholarship.

He is survived by his wife, Paddy Fraser, whom he first met in Leeds in 1959 and married in Rome in 1976.

