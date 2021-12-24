ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKWiA_0dVMJq1G00

So many of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals have lingered around until now. For example, you can get the best-selling Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Fitbits start at just $69.95. You’ll also find Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows on sale for an all-time low of $15 each. They’re so good, they have more than 111,000 5-star reviews ! Now that it’s Christmas Eve, however, so many of these best-selling deals are coming to an end.

In other words, it’s your very last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.

In addition to the hot deals mentioned above, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.

That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKlPT_0dVMJq1G00

New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $179.99
You Save: $69.01 (28%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuHK0_0dVMJq1G00

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $49.99 ($25.00/Count)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfgWj_0dVMJq1G00

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi…

Price: $39.90
You Save: $20.09 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fVs7_0dVMJq1G00

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $49.96
You Save: $3.00 (6%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbY1z_0dVMJq1G00

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04

Price: $19.95
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4gej_0dVMJq1G00

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $177.00
You Save: $122.99 (41%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2xf0_0dVMJq1G00

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XK4I6_0dVMJq1G00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal…

Price: $8.98
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voLJ4_0dVMJq1G00

Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable Wifi Thermostat – Snow

Price: Was $130, Now $99
You Save: $30.01 (23%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG0Gx_0dVMJq1G00

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.00
You Save: $10.00 (6%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxN1s_0dVMJq1G00

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat – Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga…

Price: $34.19
You Save: $5.78 (14%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvWYd_0dVMJq1G00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vc89J_0dVMJq1G00

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Price: Price too low to display
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Tvvx_0dVMJq1G00

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue…

Price: $89.99 ($30.00/Count)
You Save: $45.00 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWLMw_0dVMJq1G00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular

Price: $389.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOkYg_0dVMJq1G00

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Price: $239.99
You Save: $39.01 (14%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrSpN_0dVMJq1G00

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth – S…

Price: $19.98
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0AQE_0dVMJq1G00

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet…

Price: $649.00
You Save: $200.99 (24%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4VbD_0dVMJq1G00

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con…

Price: $54.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHyGE_0dVMJq1G00

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby…

Price: $49.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZNT2_0dVMJq1G00

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

Price: $39.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpXtc_0dVMJq1G00

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit

Price: Price too low to display
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRGOv_0dVMJq1G00

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry…

Price: $139.00
You Save: $90.00 (39%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKGOr_0dVMJq1G00

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Price: Spend $50, Get $10
Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rNDd_0dVMJq1G00

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account

Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHRuK_0dVMJq1G00

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2021: All the best deals right now

Black Friday itself may be over, but the deals are still flowing. Best Buy was host to a series of incredible deals — many of which are carrying over into the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals for 2021. Black Friday itself took place on November 26, and Cyber Monday is set for November 29. We’re seeing a ton of great deals. We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get more information about Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#Smart Thermostat#Beckham Hotel Collection#Dot#Amazon Music Unlimited
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

284K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy