ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Four ways to celebrate Christmas Day if you are forced to self-isolate

By Aamna Mohdin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZN8h_0dVMJp8X00
Self-isolation at Christmas is likely to leave you feeling alone, but you are far from the only one.

Ho, ho … oh no. This second Covid Christmas will not be a huge improvement from the first for many in the UK. More than 600,000 people will be forced to self-isolate on Christmas Day after a record 119,789 tested positive for Covid, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began. Officials say the self-isolation figure could rise to 750,000 as the Omicron variant continues to drive a record daily number of new cases.

While not being able to spend Christmas with loved ones will be devastating for most, some people are turning to unique methods to keep the festive spirit alive. Here are four things to look out for if you’re self-isolating over Christmas.

#JoinIn hashtag

Self-isolation at Christmas will probably leave you feeling alone, but you’re far from the only one. You can join the comedian Sarah Millican’s #JoinIn Twitter hashtag on Twitter and speak to others in your position. Now in its 11th year, #JoinIn is a space for people who have not chosen to be alone but find themselves on their own on Christmas Day.

With hundreds of thousands of people unable to see loved ones because of Covid, the chat is likely to be busier than ever.

Order to-go drinks

Instead of drinks at the local pub, those self-isolating can order them for delivery. From pre-made cocktails to special cases of wine, there are boozy options to suit all tastes, so bring the bar home.

Livestream events

There are plenty of livestream events to attend from the comfort of your own home, with extensive listings on Eventbrite and DesignMyNight. Whether it is tuning in for midnight mass at Westminster Abbey, cook-along events, or comedy shows, there is something for everyone.

A decadent feast for one

A small joy of self-isolation is not having to compromise (or share) what you eat on Christmas Day. Whether it’s having an entire pizza to yourself to spending the day cooking a roast with all the trimmings just how you like it, don’t hold back. It is the season to indulge, after all.

There is also no need to limit yourself to grocery delivery slots or takeaway apps. For those feeling creative, it is worth seeing if you can order recipe boxes from one of your local restaurants or specialised companies and make a delicious meal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Millican
The Independent

Mother ‘burst into tears’ as quarantine scrapped hours after her release

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Restaurants#Cooking#Omicron#Designmynight
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What do Muslims do on Christmas?

As the UK gears up for a Christmas full of uncertainty, there’s a community of us for whom this festive period tends to pass uneventfully. For many Muslims, Christmas is just like any normal day in the calendar year, but acts as more of a marker for a period of rest and winding down as the rest of the country comes to a halt.I, like many other Muslims, spend much of the time leading up to this period answering different variations of the “What are you doing for Christmas?” question. It’s a question that, depending on my mood and my...
SOCIETY
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Insider

16 quirky British Christmas traditions Americans may have never heard of

Christmas traditions in America and in the UK vary greatly. Every Christmas, Brits love to watch pantomimes and meet their school friends down the pub. They eat Yorkshire puddings, mince pies, Christmas pudding, and Christmas cake. Pantomimes, or "pantos," are plays performed around Christmastime in the UK. Pantos are humorous,...
WORLD
The Tab

The Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 days to seven

The Covid-19 self-isolation period is to be cut to seven days from an original 10, according to The Times. This may save Christmas for tens of thousands of people and ease staff shortages. The new rules – which are expected to come into place this week – would mean that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
L'Observateur

The Royal Roots Of Today’s Christmas Traditions

(NAPSI)—Many Americans are not aware that some of the enduring Christmas traditions they enjoy every year are rooted in those started by the British Royal Family back in the 1840s. Here’s a look at a few of the more colorful:. The Christmas Tree. It all started with Queen...
WORLD
Telegraph

UK has entered ‘lockdown by stealth’ as country begins self-imposed Christmas isolation

Britain has been pushed into a "lockdown by stealth" ahead of Christmas with people staying away from work and cancelling parties rather than risk contracting Covid-19. Restaurants, pubs and hotels reported cancellations running at 40 per cent for Christmas parties, while offices were operating at just 12 per cent capacity – the lowest figure since the official lockdown ended last March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

88K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy