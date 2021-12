An NFL player was the driver in a car accident that killed a passenger. According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia (per PEOPLE), Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a crash that occurred on Thursday night. Everett's vehicle, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, was traveling in the area before it "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over." The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. She was 29 years old.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO