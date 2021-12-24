ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make Candace Owens Look Like An Edgeless Bozo

By Robert Longfellow
 1 day ago

Source: The Daily Wire / The Daily Wire

Donald Trump attempted to make himself look better at the expense of a hapless Black person—sound familiar? This time the tap dancing clown was Candace Owens , who while interviewing the losing President was taken aback when he suddenly turned into a pro-vaxxer.

It turns out Trump now wants to take credit for the vaccines, despite his ineptitude when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump told Owens on her The Daily Wire show Candace on Tuesday. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

Actually, it wasn’t, but buddy can’t help himself. Also, Owens tried to use this moment to take a dump on Biden.

:Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how,” began Owens, flexing a GOP talking point. However, Cheeto interrupted her.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but… the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected… Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

You could then see Owen’s allegedly pea brain stalling out like an old car engine then she went with the “what about the masking children?” jig.

As for Trump, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Also, life is coming at you extra fast when Meghan McCain is owning you.

