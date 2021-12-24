Winter Weather Creates Messy Driving Conditions in Park City
PARK CITY ( ABC 4 ) – Many people are out and about in Park City before businesses close, despite the winter storm threatening parts of Utah, including Summit county.
Jessie Apodaca, a resident of Vernal says he was in Park City for last minute holiday shopping, to make sure Christmas would be special for his family.MORE: Snow creates dangerous road conditions for Monday commute
“Everybody needs their gifts, and I don’t want to be the Grinch,” says Apodaca.
According to the national weather service, travel could be difficult with snowfall averaging one inch per hour in the mountain areas.
In a typical storm where it only snows, Utah Department of Transportation is able to prepare the roads by laying down a brine solution. But when it rains, it’s a different story.RELATED: Is Your Car Ready For Winter Driving?
"If we put that solution down, the rain just kind of washes it away," says Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for UDOT. This means the roads cannot be treated, and could be extra slick.
