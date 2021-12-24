ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont covered bridge rehabilitation would cost $1.3M

 2 days ago

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — It will cost an estimated $1.3 million to rehabilitate an unused, but historic covered bridge over the Passumpsic River in the town of Lyndon, officials said.

Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton says grant funding from different government agencies and state and national covered bridge societies could cover most of the costs.

The Caledonian-Record reports the town maintains a bridge restoration fund that could be used for grant match purposes and the town hopes to partner with a nonprofit and launch a community fundraiser to cover remaining project costs, she said.

“We have a way to make that money happen,” she said during a select board meeting earlier this week.

The 120-foot span built in the mid-19th century is considered one of the leading examples of a design developed by New Hampshire bridge builder Peter Paddleford.

The bridge is also privately owned, but the town is moving forward with plans to buy the bridge.

Local officials would like to turn Lyndon’s five covered bridges into tourist attractions and cultural hubs. The Sanborn Bridge is located near the downtown and it could be paired with parking, retail, tourism info and pedestrian amenities.

Government
