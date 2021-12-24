ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said one suspect was injured and another remains on the loose in a mall shooting that resulted in three bystanders being wounded.

The Oak Brook Police Department said two men started shooting at each other around 5:44 p.m. Thursday outside the Nordstrom store in the Oakbrook Center mall, and one of the shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot four times. The man underwent surgery after his arrest and is expected to survive.

The other suspect fled the scene.

Police said two women in their 40s and a woman in her 20s sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another person injured an ankle while fleeing from the gunfire, police said.

"It is our understanding that the two suspects involved in the shooting were known to each other and shot at each other, and the other victims were injured by ricochet gunfire that the two suspects had fired at each other," Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said at Thursday night news conference.

Police said a man suspected of being a "companion" of the wounded shooter was also arrested. Investigators are still searching for the second shooter.

Oakbrook Center management said the mall would be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

