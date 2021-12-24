ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Laura Jane Grace

Spin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest known for My sense of humor and comedic timing. Really want to be in In my experience, no matter where I go there I am. Every place is what you make of it. I just would like to be with family and friends. That’s the best place to...

www.spin.com

loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde Will Sing Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Hoagy Carmichael, and More for Holiday Livestream

Chrissie Hynde announced plans for an upcoming livestream event that’s set to showcase the beloved rock icon covering some of her favorite songs. Titled Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs), the performance—filmed and recorded live at the Royal Opera House in London—will premiere on December 26 at 3 p.m. EST, and will be available through January 3 at 2:59 a.m. EST.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Holiday Music Mysteries: Is ‘A Long December’ A Christmas Song? Does Bryan Adams’ ‘Reggae Christmas’ Really Exist?

From the glories of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to the it-kinda-grows-on-you proto-chillwave oddness of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes on the ever-expanding canon of Christmas and holiday songs. Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on essential Christmas-song mysteries, including the existence of Bryan Adams’ “Reggae Christmas” and the weirdly intense catalog of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. They also debate whether “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is beautiful or just way, way too sad. Along the way, the episode touches...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Laura Carbone – In Dreams

Laura Carbone and The Underground Youth’s collaborative effort comes into fruition in their soothingly tranquil EP, In Dreams. Following the tone established by the EP’s title, each track sounds like a shifting trace through layers of dreamlike states, floating and reflecting on emotional turmoil over gentle guitar melodies.
MUSIC
Spin

Eric Wareheim on How the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special Came Together

A little over a week ago, LCD Soundsystem announced they’d be the subject of a new holiday special. Not just that, but it was to be released on December 22. The project is shepherded by Eric Wareheim, who is playing LCD frontman James Murphy and directing. The cast features a murderer’s row of who’s who, with Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla as the band. As for the special itself (titled All My Friends after the LCD song), it’s a ’90s-styled sitcom, which, if you grew up in the era of TGIF, teeters between the fun and the corny. According to Wareheim, that was the intent.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Best Albums of 2021

2021 didn’t turn out the way we might have imagined; we made it back outside, and concerts, sporting events, and movie theaters reopened but did so while still under the pall of the coronavirus and a beleaguered economy and its working class. And yet, for certain musicians, the continued uncertainty mixed with a feverish need to return to normality became a boon; those who spent much of 2020 in relative seclusion came into the new year swinging, full of insights and ideas they discovered in the downtime. Event releases started early and never let up; Lana Del Rey delivered two albums this year, and Taylor Swift revisited the worlds of Fearless and Red with enticing extras from her vaults in tow. If you traveled off the beaten path, you came away with an embarrassment of riches.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yardbarker

Year in review: The best indie albums of 2021

Indie music can cover a fair amount of ground. There’s indie pop, indie rock, bubble-grunge, and so on. Some even would argue indie isn’t a genre. In our hearts, though, we know indie music when we hear it, and in 2021 we heard some great indie music. These are the 20 best albums of the year that we feel fall under the “indie” umbrella.
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock’s Next Generation

As Neil Young famously sang a couple generations ago, "Rock 'n' roll can never die." With that in mind, we present the Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock's Next Generation below. Rock music, like any cultural presence, has inevitably ebbed and flowed over the years, but the current moment...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Roddy Ricch isn’t quite ready to ‘Live Life Fast’

While Live Life Fast, the second album by Roddy Ricch, has a promising premise—how living to excess can be tempting but isn’t sustainable—Roddy struggles to deliver on this thematic structure. Live Life Fast. Roddy Ricch. Atlantic, Dec. 17. 6/10. Live Life Fast features a series of excellent...
MUSIC

