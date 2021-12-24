ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After controversial 'Wheel of Fortune' loss, car company saves the day

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Fans of the hit game show "Wheel of Fortune" were not happy this week after a contestant correctly solved the bonus round puzzle, but lost out on a brand-new car because of a technicality. In the end, a car company stepped in with a holiday surprise....

www.wthr.com

Jalopnik

Wheel Of Fortune Denies Woman Audi Q3 Over Mere Seconds

As a frequent consumer of the Game Show Network due to a lot of childhood illnesses, one of my lifelong dreams has been to appear on Wheel of Fortune — but a minor technicality on the show just deprived a contestant of a brand-new Audi Q3, and I’m thinking the magic of the game show may have just died this Christmas season.
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Receives Massive Gift From Audi Following Rule Controversy

Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush is getting a brand new car from Audi after all, following online outrage directed at the show when she lost the bonus puzzle challenge on a technicality. Thanks in part to a viral tweet from former Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob, Audi stepped up and said they will give her a new Audi Q3. Jacob declared victory by sharing a GIF of Rainn Wilson in The Office.
AOL Corp

Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses Final Puzzle Over 'Dumb' Timing Rule, Viewers Revolt — Watch and Weigh In

Wheel of Fortune left its viewers spinning on Tuesday when a contestant was denied her grand prize (a new Audi!) in the final round, despite correctly solving the puzzle. Here’s what happened to poor Charlene: The category of her final puzzle was “What Are You Doing,” and the correct answer was “Choosing the right word.” Factoring in the usual letters every contestant is given for a puzzle, combined with her own guesses, she started out with “-h–sing the right –rd.”
Polygon

She solved the puzzle, but Wheel of Fortune didn’t give her the car

Wheel of Fortune is a relatively simple game, which is likely why it’s been on TV in one form or another since 1975. Originally spun out from creator Merv Griffin’s games of Hangman on the road as a kid, it’s a word-guessing game broken down into individual letters. What matters most in Wheel of Fortune, beyond getting good spins, is extrapolating full words and phrases from a few scattered letters.
Pat Sajak
realitytitbit.com

Why didn't Charlene Rubush win an Audi on Wheel of Fortune?

Since the gameshow first began airing in 1975, viewers have always been entertained by Wheel of Fortune. The show currently airs on weeknights and still features Pat Sajak and Vanna White as hosts. Wheel of Fortune usually sees its contestants walking away with more than they bargained for on the...
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Furious After Player Solves Puzzle But Loses Prize

Hot on the heels of a controversial bonus round on Monday's show, Wheel of Fortune has upset fans for the second time in one week. First, the game show came under fire for a confusing bonus round puzzle that cost a contestant $39,000. The category was "Person" and the puzzle spelled out "Young Jock." If they were going for the rapper, that is spelled Yung Joc, and if they are going for just a "young jock," that doesbn't seem to fit the category of "Person." Now, fans are once again in an uproar over another incident that also took place during the bonus round. This one saw a contestant lose over a very picky technicality.
CNET

Audi is giving spurned Wheel of Fortune contestant a new Q3

Sometimes, hesitation can really cost you -- and sometimes, you catch a break when you least expect it. That's exactly what Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush seems to be experiencing right now. On Tuesday's broadcast of the long-running game show, Rubush correctly solved the Bonus Round word puzzle, which should have won her a new Audi Q3.
WDBO

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hit with backlash after denying the winner a new car over technicality

The popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” has landed in the midst of controversy after it refused to reward a contestant with a new car over a technicality. The incident occurred during the Bonus Round of Tuesday’s episode, for which an Audi Q3 was at stake. In trying to answer a puzzle with the clue, “What are you doing?,” contestant Charlene Rush initially guessed, “Choosing the right card.” After learning the guess was wrong, she continued muttering possible answers before repeating, “Choosing the right ...” Then, just before the buzzer sounded, she completed the sentence by shouting out, “Word!” Although “Choosing the right word” was indeed the correct answer, the show’s judges decided she’d taken too long a pause. Rush left without the Audi.
TV & VIDEOS

