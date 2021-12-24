After controversial 'Wheel of Fortune' loss, car company saves the day

Hot on the heels of a controversial bonus round on Monday's show, Wheel of Fortune has upset fans for the second time in one week. First, the game show came under fire for a confusing bonus round puzzle that cost a contestant $39,000. The category was "Person" and the puzzle spelled out "Young Jock." If they were going for the rapper, that is spelled Yung Joc, and if they are going for just a "young jock," that doesbn't seem to fit the category of "Person." Now, fans are once again in an uproar over another incident that also took place during the bonus round. This one saw a contestant lose over a very picky technicality.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO