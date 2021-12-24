ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Gary’s mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGARY, Ind. - Gary’s mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases...

Thomas Bailey
1d ago

At least this mayor is trying to do something for Gary Indiana not like the other mayor's who lined there pockets with state and government money and did nothing for the city. So I congratulate Mr Prince.

