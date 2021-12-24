ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Santa, Mrs. Claus deliver Christmas surprise by rappelling down the side of Halifax Hospital

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VINrV_0dVMIMwb00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some children in Volusia County got an early Christmas surprise Friday, from the big man himself.

READ: What time does Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Target and others close on Christmas Eve?

Santa and Mrs. Claus rappelled down the side of Halifax Hospital’s pediatric wing.

With some help from Volusia County firefighters, the pair waved to kids in their rooms as they made their way down the side of the building.

The fire department helps with this event every year, to bring the children some Christmas joy.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Oh, Christmas tree: Animals attracted to Virginia woman’s outdoor display

ASHBURN, Va. — Christmas decorations in a Virginia neighborhood have been admired not only by area residents, but also by several animals. Several weeks ago, Donna Eberle installed small cameras outside her home in Ashburn, hoping to see if the furry creatures who reside in the nearby woods would investigate, WJLA-TV reported. She even added a plate of dry cat food as an incentive.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Abducted 3-year-old returned home in time for Christmas, police say

ATLANTA — More than six weeks after family members reported the abduction of 3-year-old Harmony Hill, the family this week celebrated her return in time for Christmas, according to WSB-TV. Police said Harmony’s father, who does not have custody of her, took her on Nov. 8, prompting authorities to get an interference custody warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Nickien Collins after finding him and Harmony in Mississippi, officials said.
CHRISTMAS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Society
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Volusia County, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Best Buy#Macy#Target#Halifax Hospital#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Home for Christmas: Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless LA vets

LOS ANGELES — Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made the holidays a little brighter for 25 homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area. “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
CHRISTMAS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
67K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy