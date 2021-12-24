Santa, Mrs. Claus deliver Christmas surprise by rappelling down the side of Halifax Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some children in Volusia County got an early Christmas surprise Friday, from the big man himself.

READ: What time does Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Target and others close on Christmas Eve?

Santa and Mrs. Claus rappelled down the side of Halifax Hospital’s pediatric wing.

With some help from Volusia County firefighters, the pair waved to kids in their rooms as they made their way down the side of the building.

The fire department helps with this event every year, to bring the children some Christmas joy.

©2021 Cox Media Group