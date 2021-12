Safety is probably the second most frequently discussed topic about the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps at the moment, only behind compensation for the spectators of the rain-stopped 2021 F1 race. Over the past year, the iconic Belgian circuit has had two massive pile-ups at the exit of Radillon during the Spa 24 Hours and an F1-supporting W Series race. Of course, it has also been two years since Anthoine Hubert lost his life in another multi-car incident at the same section.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO