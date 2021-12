Building cars is hard. They’re so full of little parts and big parts and all of them have to go together just so or everyone starts complain about panel gaps or the way trunk lids close or any number of other fussy details. It all seems extraordinarily difficult. Then, there are some aspects to building cars that don’t seem all that hard, the sorts of jobs you could probably pull off in your driveway with a ruler and a bit of care. It’s those things that Jeep seems to be struggling with, at least if this picture of a brand-new Wagoneer is to be believed.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO