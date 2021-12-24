ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Avalanche Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 08:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 09:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger remains HIGH. * WHERE...The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Purcell Mountains of the Idaho Panhandle and Northwest Montana * WHEN...In effect until 8 AM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snowfall and wind are resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for East Becker by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Becker WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...East Becker County. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...The high elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow at times. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph at times may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, even after snow has ended. * WHERE...Shoshone Lava Beds including Shoshone and Carey. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travelers.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley VERY COLD WEATHER EXPECTED LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY After the snow ends Monday night skies will clear and temperatures will become extremely cold late Monday night through Thursday. Low temperatures in the Treasure and Magic Valleys Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be in the single digits above and below zero, while in the mountain valleys and basins lows will be generally 5 below to 15 below zero, locally 20 below. High temperatures on those days will be generally between 10 and 20 degrees above zero. Fortunately, winds will stay below 10 mph in most areas, but with temperatures that cold even light winds will create wind chill and possible frostbite.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Increasing northeast winds between 12 and 18 mph with gusts to 28 mph on US-2 between Happy`s Inn and Kila will create localized blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Wind chill as cold as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Yaak. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Avalanche Watch issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 08:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Watch * WHERE... CAIC Forecast Zones: Steamboat and Flat Tops, Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, and North San Juan zones * WHEN... Begin Saturday December 25 At 6:00AM Expires Sunday December 26 at 8:00AM * IMPACTS... Widespread dangerous conditions are expected across large portions of Colorado on Sunday due to very strong winds loading avalanche starting zones. Large natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended in these areas on Sunday. Go to www.colorado.gov/avalanche for the most up-to-date information. Cooperstein
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Increasing northeast winds between 12 and 18 mph with gusts to 28 mph on US-2 between Happy`s Inn and Kila will create localized blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Wind chill as cold as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Yaak. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Arizona, including the following county, Gila. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Unbridged roads constructed through Tonto Creek will remain unpassable * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 156 AM MST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with some gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the western North Carolina mountains above 3500 ft. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

BLAINE COUNTY, ID

