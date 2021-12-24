Avalanche Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 08:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Watch * WHERE... CAIC Forecast Zones: Steamboat and Flat Tops, Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, and North San Juan zones * WHEN... Begin Saturday December 25 At 6:00AM Expires Sunday December 26 at 8:00AM * IMPACTS... Widespread dangerous conditions are expected across large portions of Colorado on Sunday due to very strong winds loading avalanche starting zones. Large natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended in these areas on Sunday. Go to www.colorado.gov/avalanche for the most up-to-date information. Cooperstein
