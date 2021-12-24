ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden To Lift Travel Restrictions On Southern African Countries That Were Put In Place Due To Omicron

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The Biden administration is lifting restrictions on eight southern African countries that were put in place last month after the Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa, two administration officials told CNN. The restrictions will lift on December 31 at 12:01 a.m. ET, the officials...

