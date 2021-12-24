Festive and white

My parents are looking down from heaven and chuckling. Before “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and Clark Griswold were even glimmers in the eyes of its creators, there was Norman Kessel who thought there was no such thing as being too over-the-top for Christmas. My PaPa (my Dad’s dad) regularly won our hometown newspaper’s prize for best Christmas lights. My dad, an accountant by day, was a carpenter, lighting technician and fixer-of-all-things when he wasn’t at work. Our front yard was bathed in light – and not those little twinkling white lights either. We loved the big, brightly colored 1950s-era lights. Dad lovingly die-cut and painted a trio of carolers, the Nativity, and Santa and his reindeer, which were all spotlit on our front lawn. Was it a little tacky? Sure, but if there’s a holiday where one can go overboard, it’s definitely Christmas. Fast-forward to 2021. The only thing I’ve managed to do is hang a wreath.

