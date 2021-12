The NFC No. 7 seed is the hottest commodity in the NFL right now, and right now it belongs to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings took care of business on “Monday Night Football” against the Bears last week, winning 17-9 at Soldier Field. The defense did just enough to win, as the Vikings offense was held to under 200 yards. Three recovered fumbles gave the Vikings the edge they needed to win, but they face a much more potent offense this week in Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO