Buckinghamshire men jailed after series of knifepoint street robberies

By Matt Jackson
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of three men worked together to carry out a number of knifepoint robberies. Kieron Agnew-Harris, of Pheasants Rise in Chesham, and Haseeb Ali, of Totteridge Road in High Wycombe worked with Nathan Braim to commit five robberies over the Berkshire border. Their crime wave took place between...

