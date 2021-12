A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO