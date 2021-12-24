ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joe’s Weather Blog: Records (again) and no snow (again) (FRI-12/24)

fox4kc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty short overall blog today with tidbits. Once again another day with record tying to breaking highs likely. Just incredible as this will be the 10th day this month with highs at least 60° or higher and we’re not done with that. Sunday and Tuesday are likely in the 60s as...

fox4kc.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
DENVER, CO
crossroadstoday.com

Saturday PM Weather (12/25) Warm Christmas Day

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 65. Winds: SE 10 mph. Sunday: AM fog, then mostly sunny skies. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 -20 mph. Extended forecast: Monday through Saturday. Highs lower 80’s. Lows in the 60’s. Partly cloudy skies. slight rain chances Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

COLORADO STATE

