Mansfield, TX

Timberview High School shooting suspect back in jail

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOz1U_0dVMGTWM00

The teenager accused of opening fire inside Mansfield Timberview High School is back behind bars.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, is back in custody after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond.

Simpkins is accused of injuring three people during the October 6th shooting inside the school.

The terms of his bond included not using any illegal drugs or possessing alcohol, but a urinalysis showed that he had a prohibited substance in his system.

Simpkins was booked into the Tarrant County jail Thursday.

