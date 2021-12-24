Texas reaches opioid settlement with another drug company

The State of Texas has reached an agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over its role in the opioid crisis.

The company will pay the state $63 million to settle allegations that it deceptively marketed its pain medications. Several other drug companies have faced similar accusations as cities and states across the country have dealt with an increase in the number of people suffering from drug addiction and in drug overdose deaths.

"This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences," Texas Attorney General Paxton said.

Endo Pharmaceuticals does not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Texas has previously settled similar cases with Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter