George Mason cancellation leads to long layoff for Greg Gard and the Badgers

By Dillon Graff
 2 days ago
Wisconsin was forced to cancel their most recent contest against mid-major George Mason on Thursday due to positive Covid-19 tests within the UW program.

This came announcement came on short notice, considering all parties scrambled to make this game happen on just two day’s notice.

Unfortunately for Greg Gard and the Badgers, this cancellation comes on the heels of a previously cancelled contest between Wisconsin and Morgan State.

Wisconsin’s next scheduled game is currently scheduled for December 29th against Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

Should Wisconsin be healthy enough to play, the Badgers will go 13 days without playing a game – which is quite the layoff with full-time Big Ten play on the horizon.

The overall health of the coaching staff and student athletes needs to take priority, but another cancellation would keep UW off the court until January 3rd when they resume confrence play against Purdue at the Mackey Arena.

